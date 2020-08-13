https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f357fa04dec887547a2ee43
Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac says he’s been wrongfully portrayed as a reckless monster for breaking MLB’s COVID rules during a night out in Chicago … insisting he was being safe the entire time….
Zoraleigh Ryan, 55, died Monday after Edgar Roman, 25, allegedly struck her twice with with his SUV in Chicago. He has been charged with her murder….
A person has been left with serious burns after a fire broke out just after 3.20pm at The Balcony Bar and Kitchen in St Ives, Cornwall today….
Katzenberg made a huge return on the Beverly Hills property having paid $30 million for the plot in 2009, before erecting a 26,000 square-foot mansion on it just three years later, the LA Times report…
Former Vice President Joe Biden reacted to President Donald Trump’s admission that he’s denying funding to the U.S. Postal Service in order to cripple universal mail-in voting, calling the remarks “Pu…