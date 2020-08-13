https://www.dailywire.com/news/movie-chain-to-offer-15-cent-tickets-on-first-day-of-reopening

Remember going to the movies?

Summer 2020 is nearly over and the blockbusters that usually hit the theaters during the dog days have been put on hold because of COVID-19. But one movie chain is set to reopen — and they’ve got a plan to draw moviegoers back to the theaters.

No, it’s not free popcorn. But AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, will offer ticket prices of 15 cents per movie when they reopen in the U.S. on Aug. 20.

AMC Entertainment, which owns the movie chain, said Thursday that more than 100 cinemas will reopen, about a sixth of its U.S. locations. They’re dubbing the retro prices as “Movies in 2020 at 1920 prices.”

At first, the chain will offer some retro movies to go along with the retro prices. For the opening day, AMC will show “Ghostbusters,” “Black Panther,” “Back to the Future” and “Grease,” among others. After the reopening, those older films will continue to play for $5, the Associated Press reported.

Soon after, some brand new movies will debut.

“AMC confirmed that Disney’s much-delayed ‘New Mutants’ will debut in theaters Aug. 28, with Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ to follow Sept. 3,” the AP said. “A handful of smaller new releases are also planned for late August, including ‘Unhinged,’ a thriller from Solstice Studios with Russell Crowe; and Armando Iannucci’s ‘Personal History of David Copperfield,’ from Disney’s Fox Searchlight.”

The chain hopes to have most of its theaters reopened soon. “The remaining AMC locations will open after we get further clearance from state and local authorities that it is safe to do so,” the company wrote in an email sent to AMC “A-List” members, The Verge reported.

Customers “can expect continuous extra cleaning and disinfecting of high traffic areas” and hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be widely available, the email said. In addition, the company claims it will use “high-tech HEPA vacuums” and “upgraded MERV 13 air filters wherever possible .” And the theater chain will “significantly limit seating capacity in our auditoriums.”

“Please remember to social distance before, during and after the movie. Directional signs and reminders will be posted throughout the theater for guidance,” AMC said on its website.

And of course masks will be required for everyone.

“Because we care about your health, masks are required for guests and crew throughout the theatre. Your mask must cover your nose and mouth and fit snugly around your face and chin. Neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not acceptable at this time, based on World Health Organization guidelines. If needed, masks are available to purchase for just $1,” the chain said.

A slew of big movies have been delayed, including the latest James Bond flick “No Time To Die,” now scheduled for a Thanksgiving release, “Wonder Woman 1984,” the “Black Widow” solo movie and Steven Spielberg’s new version of “West Side Story.” But the release dates for several movies are still up in the air, including Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” and the new “Dune” movie.

