The excitement in the liberal media was palpable after Joe Biden announced earlier this week that Sen. Kamala Harris would be his running mate.

The Harris announcement also brought with it another “woke kids” story which took place on MSNBC:

I’ve got an all-timer for @neontaster in the woke 8-year-old department. I mean, this one is going in the Hall of Fame. h/t @P_Crookston pic.twitter.com/870qUA5lfy — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 13, 2020

Hey, it could have happened… maybe. Or maybe not.

“My daughter, who is 8 years old, when she heard that the vice president had picked Kamala Harris, her eyes got big, Chris, and said, ‘My goodness, she’s south Asian and Jamaican, that means anything is possible for a woman.’ And this is my daughter, who’s 8 years old.” — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 13, 2020

This is my absolute favorite (read: least favorite) type of punditry https://t.co/cRZqmMGBvG — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 13, 2020

My toddler said she would like some juice and also Kamala’s ties to Wall Street and Big Tech could dampen progressive enthusiasm. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 13, 2020

Yet another entry for the Woke 8-Year-Olds Hall of Fame!

Does this mean we’re no longer a racist sexist country? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 13, 2020

Only if Biden wins, apparently.

My daughter is almost 8. She is one of the most brilliant, insightful people (not just kids) I know. She knows nothing about Harris. We have made sure she knows full well that anything is possible w/o relying on an arbitrary, intersectional, political decision to illustrate it. https://t.co/blXzFSXD6A — libertyfandan (@libertyfandan) August 13, 2020

This 100% did not happen. https://t.co/gQ1KkE2lg0 — Defund Police Unions Not the Police (@JTruckOffrd) August 13, 2020

Lololol. I’ll take things that didn’t happen for a billion https://t.co/Muq8mgta9A — Cameron Cruz (@c_cruzzer) August 13, 2020

I’m going to enjoy this kind of commentary with Nikki Haley in four years. I’m sure MSNBC will treat her just the same when she’s actually nominated because the voters want her verses having her party roundly reject her and then just get picked because of skin color and gender. https://t.co/ehQ16WtSAi — Charlie (@CharlieJThomas) August 13, 2020

The “rules” will definitely change if that ever happens.

