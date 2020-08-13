https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nobel-prize-peace-peacemaker-uae/2020/08/13/id/982022

Hailing President Donald Trump “for being a great peacemaker,” National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said the peace deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel might ultimately get Trump a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“It’s really remarkable I think when you step back and take a look at what this president has done on the peace front,” O’Brien told reporters Thursday.

“And it wouldn’t surprise me — it’ll take some time in this environment — but it wouldn’t surprise me if the president is eventually nominated for a Nobel Prize for this. Today’s work is an example of why he would be rightly considered and should be a front-runner for the Nobel Peace Prize.”

With Trump brokering the agreement, Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations.

Israel has agreed to suspend applying sovereignty to areas of the West Bank it has been discussing annexing, senior White House officials told Reuters.

White House officials said Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz were deeply involved in negotiating the deal, as well as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and NSA O’Brien.

A joint statement issued by the three nations said the three leaders had “agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.”

“This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region,” the statement said.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

