The National September 11 Memorial & Museum announced it will not put on its annual “Tribute in Light” memorial display this year, saying the health risks to the workers who would install the lights would be “far too great” because of COVID-19.

What are the details?

The museum stated on its website:

Tribute in Light, the world’s beloved twin beams of light, will not shine over lower Manhattan as part of this year’s 9/11 commemoration. This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light. We hope to resume this iconic tribute for the 20th anniversary. In a spirit of unity and remembrance, the city will come together for a “Tribute in Lights” initiative to inspire the world and honor the promise to never forget.

Instead of the massive light beams shining symbolically where the Twin Towers once stood, the museum said “many iconic New York City buildings will be lighting their spires and facades in blue to honor those killed on 9/11.”

Folks on social media expressed outrage over the decision.

Conservative talk show host Larry O’Connor tweeted, “Give me a f*****g break! There was no fear for the workers used to paint a BLM mural at Trump Tower! NYC makes their priorities known. Duly noted.”

Someone else wrote, “So much for ‘never forget,'” while another replied, “It takes about 40 people to set up those lights. I would volunteer without hesitation to do this. I’m sure thousands would. Do not make the sky over Manhattan be dark. We need the light.”

One person pointed out, “NYC schools will be opening in September 9th, 9/11 Light Installation cancelled over COVID 19 fear. Do you see who is the @NYCMayor?”

“Call it a protest,” somebody suggested.

“First, they cancelled the reading of names. Now they can’t even put the lights up in commemoration,” another person tweeted. “This is completely dishonorable and disgraceful. I’m ashamed to be from this city right now.”

According to the New York Post, the museum had already “scrapped the in-person reading of 9/11 victims at the annual Ground Zero ceremony.”

However, the outlet noted, “last week, a nonprofit, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, announced their own separate Lower Manhattan ceremony where select family members of 9/11 victims will be permitted to read the names of their loved ones.”

