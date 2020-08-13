https://thehill.com/homenews/house/511840-ocasio-cortez-challenges-trump-to-release-his-transcript-after-he-calls-her-a

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez’s 2nd grade teacher tells her ‘you’ve got this’ ahead of DNC speech New poll shows Markey with wide lead over Kennedy in Massachusetts Ocasio-Cortez celebrates ‘squad’ primary victories: ‘The people triumphed’ MORE (D-N.Y.) on Thursday responded to President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Bob Woodward book will include details of 25 personal letters between Trump and Kim Jong Un On The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs ‘third rail’ of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to ‘suburban housewife’ Biden commemorates anniversary of Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally: ‘We are in a battle for the soul of our nation’ MORE‘s insult calling her a “poor student” by challenging the president to release his own college transcripts.

“Let’s make a deal, Mr. President: You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the better student,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

The freshman lawmaker added that the “loser has to fund the Post Office,” a reference to demands from congressional Democrats to support the service amid a surge in mail-in voting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her comments came after Trump suggested that he was unwilling to make a deal with Democrats that included funding for the Postal Service because it would prevent universal mail-in voting during the election this year.

Let’s make a deal, Mr. President: You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the better student. Loser has to fund the Post Office. https://t.co/OXnmJxufIw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2020

During the interview on Fox Business Network, Trump also lobbed a series of insults at Democrats, including Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic vice presidential pick Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisCandidates on Biden’s VP list were asked what they thought Trump would nickname them as part of process: report Bass on filling Harris’s Senate spot: ‘I’ll keep all my options open’ Election security advocates see strong ally in Harris MORE (D-Calif.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs ‘third rail’ of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to ‘suburban housewife’ Bass on filling Harris’s Senate spot: ‘I’ll keep all my options open’ Win by QAnon believer creates new headaches for House GOP MORE (D-Calif.).

ADVERTISEMENT

“AOC was a poor student. I won’t say where she went to school, it doesn’t matter,” Trump said, referring to Ocasio-Cortez by her initials. “This is not even a smart person, other than she’s got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out and she yaps. These guys, they’re all afraid of her.”

Ocasio-Cortez attended Boston University and graduated cum laude in 2011. She later worked as a bartender in New York before winning the Democratic primary in New York’s 14th District in 2018 to secure her path to election.

The president has made similar attacks against former President Obama while he was in office, at one point pledging to make a $5 million donation to a charity if Obama released his college applications and transcripts.

Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: White House, Dems debate coronavirus relief package Michael Cohen offered job as political consultant, lawyer says On The Money: Democratic leaders report ‘some progress’ in stimulus talks | Prosecutors hint at probe into ‘possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization’ MORE said during a congressional testimony that he took legal measures to ensure the president’s academic records were not leaked.

Fordham University, where the president was a student from 1964 to 1966, later confirmed Cohen threatened legal action.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

