https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/08/13/odd-biden-spox-tweets-virtual-high-five-to-reporters-covering-campaign-explanation-for-why-makes-it-worse/
About The Author
Related Posts
Flashback: Rashida Tlaib Campaigned On Impeachment In 2018
December 18, 2019
FAKE: Lyin’ Stelter’s lack of awareness is TOO dumb to believe, and his own RT proves it
August 9, 2020
Singer Boy George Says To ‘Leave Your Pronouns At The Door’
January 7, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy