Officer Erika Urrea, of the Lodi, California Police Department, saved a man from certain death as an oncoming train barreled toward him. The man’s wheelchair had become stuck on the tracks.

The tense video, captured via Officer Urrea’s body cam, shows her dashing out of her police vehicle and rushing toward the man.

The sound of the oncoming train on the tracks can be heard over shouts from Officer Urrea saying there’s a “male stuck on the tracks” and she’s “trying to get him out.”

HERO ALERT! Officer Erika Urrea of the Lodi, California Police Department sprung into action to save a man’s life after his wheelchair became stuck on train tracks. The man suffered a leg injury but is expected to be OK. pic.twitter.com/RJrSDat55Y — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 13, 2020

As the train bears down on them, Urrea pulls the man out of the chair and onto the ground next to the tracks. She then calls for an ambulance.

The man sustained a leg injury, but reportedly will be okay. The wheelchair, not so much.