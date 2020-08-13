https://www.dailywire.com/news/oregon-state-police-pull-out-of-protecting-portland-courthouse-after-city-refuses-to-prosecute-this-criminal-behavior-department-says

The Oregon State Police announced on Thursday that it was pulling out its roughly 100 state troopers from protecting the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in downtown Portland after the city’s district attorney announced that he is not pursuing charges against the rioters who have been arrested.

The Oregon State Police had committed to helping local law enforcement officials deal with the violent riots for a period of two weeks, which has now expired.

“We’re in a county that’s not going to prosecute this criminal behavior,” said spokesman Capt. Timothy R. Fox.

Fox also said: “The Oregon State Police is continually reassessing our resources and the needs of our partner agencies and at this time we are inclined to move those resources back to counties where prosecution of criminal conduct is still a priority.”

The Oregon State Police shared a photograph on Thursday that showed a rock that had been thrown at one of their troopers, writing, “OSP Trooper sustained a concussion & whiplash after being struck in the head during the protests in Portland.”

OSP Trooper sustained a concussion & whiplash after being struck in the head during the protests in Portland pic.twitter.com/uzaPjJc8Ng — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) August 14, 2020

