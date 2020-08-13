https://theredelephants.com/leaked-documents-reveal-mandatory-taxpayer-funded-white-male-re-education-seminar-for-federal-governments-premier-nuclear-research-lab/

Christopher F. Rufo released leaked documents detailing a tax-payer funded racially segregated “white privilege” re-education seminar for white male employees of Sandia National Laboratories. The lab which designs America’s nuclear weapons, named the mandatory training: “White Men’s Caucus on Eliminating Racism, Sexism, and Homophobia in Organizations.”

The opening “work session” was comprised of the white male employees making lists of associations regarding “white male culture”. Included in these lists were “mass shootings” and the “MAGA hat”.

The white male employees were then told to expose the “roots of white male culture,”. This list included “rugged individualism,” “a can-do attitude,” “hard work,” and “striving towards success”.

The documents go on to include an array of pseudo-science on “white male privilege”. The employees did not have a choice in attending the seminar and were required to participate in the tax-payer funded mind game of “deconstructing” white male privilege.

