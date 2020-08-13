https://theredelephants.com/leaked-documents-reveal-mandatory-taxpayer-funded-white-male-re-education-seminar-for-federal-governments-premier-nuclear-research-lab/

Christopher F. Rufo released leaked documents detailing a tax-payer funded racially segregated “white privilege” re-education seminar for white male employees of Sandia National Laboratories. The lab which designs America’s nuclear weapons, named the mandatory training: “White Men’s Caucus on Eliminating Racism, Sexism, and Homophobia in Organizations.”

Last year, Sandia National Laboratories—which designs America’s nuclear weapons—sent its white male executives to the La Posada luxury resort to undergo a mandatory training called “White Men’s Caucus on Eliminating Racism, Sexism, and Homophobia in Organizations.” pic.twitter.com/fcxlWrKD4d — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

The opening “work session” was comprised of the white male employees making lists of associations regarding “white male culture”. Included in these lists were “mass shootings” and the “MAGA hat”.

The trainers insist that white males must “work hard to understand” their “white privilege,” “male privilege,” and “heterosexual privilege.” They claim that white men benefit from positive stereotypes that “far outweigh the Tim McVeighs and Ted Kaczynskis of white maleness.” pic.twitter.com/FyKW1ynz4G — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

The white male employees were then told to expose the “roots of white male culture,”. This list included “rugged individualism,” “a can-do attitude,” “hard work,” and “striving towards success”.

In a subsequent session, the white males must publicly recite a series of “white privilege statements” and “male privilege statements.” They must accept their complicity in the white male system and their role in creating oppressions. pic.twitter.com/egIchSLwWd — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

Who is leading the struggle session? A company called “White Men As Full Diversity Partners.” This is no joke—their company is literally called White Men As Full Diversity Partners and they specialize in confronting those who “typically hold all the power”: namely, “white males.” pic.twitter.com/dMNu8XHZYw — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

The documents go on to include an array of pseudo-science on “white male privilege”. The employees did not have a choice in attending the seminar and were required to participate in the tax-payer funded mind game of “deconstructing” white male privilege.

P.S. Here are the full documents from Sandia National Laboratories’ training on “white privilege” and “white male culture.”https://t.co/tQOnYGjixr — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

