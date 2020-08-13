https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nancy-pelosi-democrats-postmaster-general-us-postal-service/2020/08/13/id/981965

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and 174 other House Democrats signed a letter calling on the postmaster general to cease his changes to the U.S. Postal Service, which began just months before the 2020 election.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a former donor to President Donald Trump’s campaign, announced earlier this month that he would begin widespread changes to the USPS, which Democrats claim “worsened the crisis facing the Postal Service, and specifically have exacerbated a dramatic increase in delayed and undelivered mail impacting mail delivery times and quality of service for Americans.”

They add, “It is always essential that the Postal Service be able to deliver mail in a timely and effective manner. During the once-in-a-century health and economic crisis of COVID-19, the Postal Service’s smooth functioning in a matter of life-or-death, and is critical for protecting lives, livelihoods and the life of our American Democracy.”

The letter continues, “The House is seriously concerned that you are implementing policies that accelerate the crisis at the Postal Service, including directing Post Offices to no longer treat all election mail as First Class. If implemented now, as the election approaches, this policy will cause further delays to election mail that will disenfranchise voters and put significant financial pressure on election jurisdictions. Because many states have traditionally allowed voters to request absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots within a few days of the election, it is essential that standard delivery times remain short and pricing remain consistent.”

