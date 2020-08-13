https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-pence-kamala-harris-debate-record/2020/08/13/id/981928

Sen. Kamala Harris is a “skilled debater,” Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday night, but she has “embraced the agenda of the radical left” and he can’t wait to debate the presumptive vice presidential nominee on Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City.

“I can’t wait to get to Salt Lake City and be on the stage, whether to compare Joe Biden’s nearly 50 years in public life, the agenda of the radical left, the agenda that she’s embraced throughout her political career, with the results of this president and this administration,” Pence told Fox News’ Sean Hannity after Harris and presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden made their debut as a ticket earlier in the day.

Pence Wednesday night also slammed the candidates’ record regarding minorities and the Black community.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris come from a party that’s been talking about helping African Americans for decades,” Pence said. “They actually want to raise taxes by $4 trillion. They want to do their own version of the Green New Deal, of a $2 trillion, massive environmental agenda. They’re going to appoint activist [judges] to our courts. They’re going to support taxpayer funding of abortion. They support open borders.”

But under President Donald Trump, “because of the policies we advanced, we actually saw the lowest unemployment ever recorded for African Americans. We saw the creation of thousands of opportunity zones creating billions of dollars of investment in our inner cities.”

Trump also “doubled the school choice program here in our nation’s capital, has been fighting for educational opportunities for every American, especially [in] our minority communities,” Pence added.

“With everything that’s happening in Chicago and New York and Portland and Seattle, you have in President Trump a leader who is standing without apology with the men and women of law enforcement,” Pence told Hannity.

But with Biden, Harris and the “radical left, you have people talking about cutting funding to law enforcement, a party that is advocating defunding law enforcement. The choice could not be clearer.”

