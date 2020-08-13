https://hannity.com/media-room/pence-on-offense-more-jobs-under-trump-pence-since-may-than-all-of-obama-biden/
BEHAR GOES NUCLEAR: The View Host Calls Pence’s CHRISTIAN FAITH a ‘Mental Illness’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.13.18
Left-leaning comedian Joy Behar viciously attacked Vice President Mike Pence’s faith on Tuesday, equating his faith to a “mental illness” and mocking the former Governor of Indiana’s steadfast belief in the power of prayer.
The comic’s intolerant rant began after ‘The View’ played a clip of former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman discussing the Vice President’s faith, where she baselessly claimed on reality television that “Jesus tells him to say things.”
“He’s not very popular at all,” said cohost Sunny Hostin. “I think when you have a Mike Pence who now sort of puts this religious veneer on things and calls people ‘values voters,’ I think we’re in a dangerous situation.”
“It’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you,” added Behar. “That’s called mental illness if I’m not correct, he’s hearing voices.”
Watch Behar's vicious comments above.
GAME OVER: Pence CALLS OUT NFL During Fiery CPAC Speech
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.22.18
Vice President Mike Pence delivered a fiery speech before the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference -commonly referred to as CPAC- Thursday morning, saying 2017 was the “most consequential year” for the conservative moment and blasting the NFL after months of players disrespecting the national anthem.
“It is great to be back at CPAC and I stand here today with profound gratitude to say that because of all of you, because of the conservative majorities in Congress you’ve helped elect, and because of the strong leadership in the President you put in the White House, 2017 was the most consequential year in the history of the conservative movement,” said the Vice President.
“I’m here because I stand with President Trump. I’m here because we stand with the conservative moment. Come to think of it, we always stand for our flag and our national anthem as well,” added Pence.
The crowd immediately broke out in applause, with CPAC audience members chanting U-S-A after the Vice President’s not-so-subtle jab at the NFL.
The President has been an outspoken critic of the National Football League; urging a nationwide boycott after “disgraceful” players repeatedly “took a knee” during the performance of the US national anthem.
Watch the Vice President's comments below:
