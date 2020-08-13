https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pentagon-UFOs/2020/08/13/id/982077

The truth is out there — and a new Pentagon task force is on the hunt.

The Defense Department is forming a new task force to investigate UFOs that have been observed by US military aircraft, CNN reported Thursday,

Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist will help oversee the task force, which is set to be unveiled in the next few days, CNN reported, citing two unnamed defense officials.

There have been previous efforts to look at what the Pentagon calls “unidentified aerial phenomena” led by the Navy, CNN reported.

But there’s no consensus on their origin, with some believing they may be drones potentially operated by adversaries on this planet rather than extraterrestrials, CNN reported.

The videos released by the Pentagon appear to show unidentified flying objects rapidly moving while recorded by infrared cameras. Two contain service members reacting in awe; one voice speculates it could be a drone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

