https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/please-help-save-freedom-speech-america-post-comment-fcc-chairman-ajit-pais-public-filing-brief-tech-giant-tyranny/

Chairman Ajit Pai of the Federal Communications Commission.

Pai is currently requsting public comment of his filing on social media censorship of speech in America.

* * * * * * * * *

On behalf of President Trump, the Secretary of Commerce through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), filed a petition July 27th asking the FCC to limit protections for social media companies under Section 230.

Brendan Carr, one of the three Republican commissioners, welcomed the petition.

Here is an important paragraph on page 2 of the filing.

Specifically, per E.O. 13925, NTIA requests that the Commission propose rules to clarify: (i) the interaction between subparagraphs (c)(1) and (c)(2) of section 230, in particular to clarify and determine the circumstances under which a provider of an interactive computer service that restricts access to content in a manner not specifically protected by subparagraph (c)(2)(a) may also not be able to claim protection under subparagraph (c)(1);5

Hopefully, Americans will swarm this FCC petition with comments!

America will be lost forever if the tech giants continue to restrict speech and collude and censor the voice of the American people.

We have seen firsthand at The Gateway Pundit what Facebook and Twitter have done to our accounts.

They REFUSE to allow conservative voices on their platforms.

In September 2018 Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit spoke to Congress about Facebook censorship.

Since that time the censorship and collusion between the tech giants have only escalated.

Last month Rep. Greg Steube grilled Google over its censorship and discrimination against The Gateway Pundit.

So far it’s been over a week, only 178 have commented on this petition.

Here are the NTIA’s areas of 230 they want addressed — via Multichanel

Here is an overview of the proposed 230 changes — via Cooley Law Firm

Here is a back story on President Trump’s FCC petition — via Reuters

** Americans can post their FCC public comment here.

The deadline is September 2nd.

On the left side of the page you can select either +New Filing or +Express.

Express is typically for individuals, the easiest way to comment. New Filing (standard method) allows upload of supporting attachments. Here’s FAQ’s on how to comment.

Here’s more on this story: “After an initial flurry of comments from individuals opposed to President Trump’s petition to the FCC to regulate social media, the latest comments posted by the FCC have been a flurry of submissions from supporters of the petition, mostly copies of faxes from a Florida-based religious group.”

