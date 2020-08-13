https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kamala-harris-vice-president-vp-pick/2020/08/13/id/981963

Forty-seven percent of registered voters say Kamala Harris was an excellent or good choice for Joe Biden’s running mate, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.

Twenty-nine percent rated Harris a not so good or poor choice. The remaining 24% had no opinion.

Here are how the results of the poll, released Thursday, break down:

83% of registered Democrats say she is an excellent or good choice, compared to 8% who rated her a not so good or poor choice.

68% of Black voters say she is an excellent or good choice, and 4% said the selection of Harris was a not so good or poor choice.

43% of those polled agree that Harris is qualified to serve as president if it becomes necessary, while 33% do not.

38% agree she shares their values, while 36% do not.

37% view Harris favorably, while 32% have an unfavorable view of her.

33% view Vice President Mike Pence favorably, compared to 47% who view him unfavorably.

The poll, conducted Aug. 11-12, surveyed 930 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

