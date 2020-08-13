https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/morningconsult-poll-biden-harris/2020/08/13/id/982053

Voters see the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as more moderate than President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, a new poll showed.

In the Morning Consult survey conducted Wednesday, Trump and Pence were seen as more extreme than either Biden or Harris.

Voters put Harris just to the left of Biden on a political ideological scale of 1 to 7 — 1 being very liberal, 4 being moderate and 7 being very conservative.

Harris was at 2.5 on the scale and Biden, 2.8.

Trump and Pence were much closer to the “very conservative” end of the spectrum, with Trump at 5.8 and Pence at 6.

The survey also found 50% have favorable views of Biden and 46% have unfavorable views, his best marks since mid-June.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

