https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-pompeo-state-department-bounties/2020/08/13/id/982083

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he and other U.S. military officials told Russian officials they would have “an enormous price to pay” for putting out bounties to have U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan.

Pompeo said during an interview with Radio Free Europe on Wednesday he told his Russian counterpart that if Moscow was offering militants money to kill Americans or other Westerners, “there will be an enormous price to pay,”according to a State Department transcript.

“That’s what I shared with Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov,” Pompeo said. “I know our military has talked to their senior leaders as well. We won’t brook that; we won’t tolerate that.”

Pompeo wouldn’t say what military official talked to the Russian official about the bounty program.

His recent comments represent the first time a senior Trump administration official has publicly mentioned talking about the rumor of the bounties with the Russian government.

“We will do everything we need to do to protect and defend every American soldier and, for that matter, every soldier from the Czech Republic or any other country that’s part of the Resolute Support Mission to make sure that they’re safe,” Pompeo continued.

