Portland rioters burned a fake pig head and a Trump flag while shooting mortars at the Federal Courthouse on Wednesday night.

The city has been in chaos for nearly three months thanks to the liberal politicians enabling them.

“First fire I’ve seen tonight. A fake pig head and a Trump flag. Then a mortar went off nearby. The crowd has moved to the Federal Courthouse area by now. There has been some fence rattling, but this was the first major excitement,” local reporter Hannah Ray Lambert tweeted along with a video.

First fire I’ve seen tonight. A fake pig head and a Trump flag. Then a mortar went off nearby. The crowd has moved to the Federal Courthouse area by now. There has been some fence rattling, but this was the first major excitement. pic.twitter.com/jOp4mlgQ1e — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 13, 2020

Earlier this week, the Portland District Attorney’s Office announced that they will not be prosecuting rioters for most offenses, dropping cases against hundreds of the criminals.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that they will only be prosecuting those who are arrested for crimes that don’t involve “deliberate” property damage, theft, force against another person, or threats of force. Charges being dropped include interfering with police, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, escape or harassment.

Schmidt also gave the rioters the go ahead, saying that these relaxed rules will apply to future rioters who are arrested as well.

