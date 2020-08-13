https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/portland-da-drops-charges-antifa-injure-cops/

(WHATFINGER.COM) – Scores of the 500 people who were arrested during the nearly 75 days of violent Portland riots will have their charges dropped by the new Black Lives Matter-approved district attorney.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that his default position is not to prosecute and that most crimes by rioters will be forgiven and forgotten. That list of crimes includes interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct, and rioting.

