https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/portlands-district-attorney-says-office-will-not-pursue-charges-far-left-street-thugs-arrested-continued-riots-anarchy/

Democrats at work — Defending the street terrorists

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Tuesday his office WILL NOT press charges against most of the hundreds of street thugs arrested during the continued riots and anarchy in Portland.

Sounds like another Soros-backed District Attorney spewing #Antifa Propaganda: Watch @KATUNews ‘s broadcast: The new Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt is holding a press conference to make an announcement on protest policy. https://t.co/3YUZR2Om11

TRENDING: This Was Awkward: Joe Biden’s Handoff to Kamala Was Strange, Weird and What Was He Doing with that Podium Tap?

Democrats are lawless.

NPR reported:

Flanked by more than a dozen community leaders, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Tuesday that his office will not pursue cases against most Portland protesters.

The new policy states that only demonstrators who were involved in “deliberate property damage, theft or force against another person or threats of force” may face charges.

Schmidt said the prosecution of cases “relating solely to protest activities,” including interfering with police, disorderly conduct, or criminal trespass “have a weak nexus to further criminality.” He also suggested their prosecution unnecessarily siphons crucially needed resources from within the district attorney’s office.

“We recognize that we undermine public safety, not promote it, if we leverage the force of our criminal justice system against peaceful protesters who are demanding to be heard,” he added.

Over more than 70 days of nightly protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, about 550 cases have been referred to Schmidt’s office for misdemeanor or felony prosecution, or a combination of the two.