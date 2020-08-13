https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-slams-democrats-announces-new-peace-deal-israel-uae-middle-east-reasonable-video/

President Trump on Thursday announced a new peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

This is a major step toward peace in the Middle East.

HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

“Prime Minister Netanyahu and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan express their deep appreciation to President Trump for his dedication to peace in the region and to the pragmatic and unique approach he has taken to achieve it,” the statement said.

“Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas [West Bank] outlined in the President’s Vision for Peace …”

Joint Statement of the United States, the State of Israel, and the United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/oVyjLxf0jd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

President Trump slammed the Democrats as he announced the peace deal.

“Which is easier: dealing with the Democrats or dealing with the Middle East,” Trump asked Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Mnuchin responded: “I’ll be hopeful that we can deal with the Democrats.”

Trump hit the Dems with a zinger: “The Middle East is more reasonable.”

WATCH:

TRUMP: “Which is easier: dealing with the Democrats or dealing with the Middle East.” MNUCHIN: “… I’ll be hopeful that we can deal with the Democrats.” TRUMP: “The Middle East is more reasonable.” pic.twitter.com/7F5iokkSJG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 13, 2020

