https://100percentfedup.com/video-trump-slams-joe-biden-for-calling-for-a-nationwide-mask-mandate-appalling-lack-of-respect-for-the-american-people/

President Trump spoke out today after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris called for a three month nationwide mask mandate starting immediately. The two Democrats came out today to announce their three-month mask mandate but didn’t take any questions at the end of the announcement. This was an effort to politicize the coronavirus pandemic, and President Trump called the two Democrat out on their low blow:

“Today we saw Joe Biden continue to politicize a pandemic and show his appalling lack of respect for the American people… putting left-wing politics before facts and evidence.”

President Trump also called out the Democrats for their disregard for state’s rights:

“I trust the American people and the governors want to do the right thing to make the smart decisions and Joe doesn’t… Joe doesn’t know too much.”

Video of the announcement is disrespectful to President Trump. Joe Biden is behaving like he’s president calling for a mask mandate starting now.

Joe Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate. “Let’s institute a mask mandate, nationwide, starting immediately—and we will save lives.” https://t.co/hECiEtQ31u pic.twitter.com/6lF7LzCFT8 — ABC News (@ABC) August 13, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

