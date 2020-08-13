https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trumps-brother-hospitalized-very-ill?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York City and is reportedly “very ill,” sources familiar with the situation told media on Friday.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the younger Trump brother’s hospitalization on Friday. The president, meanwhile, called his brother “wonderful.”

“We’ve had a great relationship for a long time, from day one,” he told reporters on Friday. “And he’s in the hospital right now, and hopefully he’ll be alright, but he is pretty—he’s having a bad time.”

It is unclear from what ailment the president’s brother is suffering; Trump was confirmed to be headed to New York on Friday afternoon to visit him in the hospital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

