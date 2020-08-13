https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chrissmith-biden-china-trump/2020/08/13/id/982080

Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., says a relationship with China under a Biden-Harris administration would be “an utter disaster.”

“I think it would be a disaster under Biden. He is an accommodator. He’ll talk tough, maybe privately, but for eight years, we had a feckless policy of enabling,” Smith, the ranking member of the congressional executive commission on China, said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”.

“Human rights was nowhere to be found, except in a mention on talking points, but there was no real connection with policy. Remember it was Bill Clinton who delinked most favored nation status, which gives them good training opportunities for an exporting economy, with human rights. That’s after he famously linked it … one year later on a Friday afternoon after a new cycle was pretty much over, he delinks, and that’s when they looked at us and said, ‘The only thing these guys care about in America is money.’ Now I believe in capitalism, I believe in profits, but it has to be principled.”

Smith said the U.S. needs to be tougher on organizations that support coercive population control.

“Under Reagan, Bush and Bush, and now under Trump, we don’t provide any money to anybody who is complicit with their forced abortion policy,” he said in reference to the Trump administration in 2017 withholding $32.5 million in funding to the United Nation’s lead agency on family planning and maternal health because it had determined that UNFPA helps to support a Chinese family planning program that forces people to get abortions and sterilizations.

“Under Obama, Clinton, they provided money to these organizations which said in big neon letters, ‘We don’t care what you to your women through coercive population control or through forced abortion.”

