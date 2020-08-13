https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/report-baker-interviewed-durham-obamagate-investigation/

The report from U.S. Attorney John Durham about his investigation into the Obama administration’s scandalous use of U.S. intelligence agencies to spy on the Trump campaign in 2016 apparently is coming closer to an end.

That scandal involved the use of the apparently made-up Steele dossier, which has since been debunked, as evidence in court to obtain permission to spy on Trump campaign people.

It was based on discredited claims that the campaign colluded with Russia.

Now the Washington Examiner confirms that Durham, who expanded his work to include a grand jury that could return criminal indictments, has interviewed James Baker, who was the top FBI lawyer at the time to “Russia collusion” claims were being made.

The report said Baker not only met with Durham’s team, but a CNN source documented that he “was quickly brought back for follow-up questions.”

Still a mystery, however, is exactly who might be a target of the investigation, which is expected to be concluded sometime over the coming few weeks.

Baker became the FBI’s general counsel in 2014 and quit the agency in 2018. He previously has defended the agency against the “collusion” claims and the FBI’s handling of British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s anti-Trump dossier.

Baker was involved in the approval process for at least one of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act cases brought against a Trump campaign adviser.

Twitter recently hired Baker as its new deputy general counsel, shortly after the tech company started exercising editorial control over some of the statements President Trump posts on the site.

Ex-CIA chief John Brennan has acknowledged, according to the report, that he is one of the investigation focuses.

The Examiner reported, “Last year, the New York Times reported that Durham asked for Brennan’s electronic communications, phone records, and other documents from the CIA. Durham is looking into whether Brennan took politicized actions to pressure the rest of the intelligence community to match his conclusions about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s motivations, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal, and Barr confirmed Durham is scrutinizing the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment. “

The DOJ’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, reports there were at least 17 “significant errors and omissions” in the FISA cases against the Trump campaign.

Recent reports confirm that the Steele dossier actually may have been used by Russians to spread disinformation.

