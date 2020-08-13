https://www.dailywire.com/news/rioters-launch-attack-on-portland-courthouse-police-precinct-ice-agents-harassed-while-arresting-criminals

Law enforcement officials were attacked in Portland on Wednesday by far-left rioters at a police precinct and at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse as the city suffered its 76th night of violence. Roughly 100 miles southeast of Portland, in Bend, Oregon, federal law enforcement officials encountered activists who interfered with arrests being made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

The Portland Police Department said that members of the group of rioters “threw an unknown foreign substance towards the front doors of Central Precinct” while other members of the group “began launching commercial grade fireworks towards the fence protecting” the federal courthouse.

“Most of these people were seen wearing helmets, gas masks, and carrying shields and batons. Because of the criminal behavior occurring, public address announcements were made telling the group to stop launching fireworks and starting fires at the Federal Courthouse,” the department said. “As the PPB sound truck made this announcement, several people shined green lasers at the officer’s eyes who were inside the sound truck. This action can cause permanent damage.”

The rioters repeatedly ignored warnings from law enforcement to stop engaging in criminal activity, and eventually a riot was declared by the authorities, who then moved in to disperse the crowd.

“As the crowd was dispersed to the north, a large explosive and other fireworks were thrown towards officers, along with fist sized rocks, bottles, and cans of paint. Some custodies were made. During the dispersal, one officer’s hand was severely hurt and several others sustained minor injuries,” the department said. “Although a riot had been declared, the group began to move back south towards the Justice Center. As the group approached the Justice Center, they threw eggs and continued to launch commercial grade fireworks towards officers. Throwing incendiary devices towards people creates an extreme life safety issue.”

Federal law enforcement officials faced problems from activists who they said were interfering with ICE agents that were arresting two illegal aliens that had “a history of criminal violent behavior.”

“The law enforcement activity in Bend, Oregon is part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s mission to arrest criminal aliens presenting a danger to public safety and take them off the street,” Acting Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said in a statement. “The two individuals arrested each had a history of criminal violent behavior. While ICE respects the rights of people to voice their opinion peacefully, that does not include illegally interfering with their federal law enforcement duties. ICE will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its officers and detainees, and will vigorously pursue prosecution against anyone who puts them in harm’s way.”

Journalist Andy Ngo, who recently testified in front of the U.S. Senate as an expert on Antifa, shared numerous videos of the various incidents and violent attacks that unfolded throughout the night in Oregon.

