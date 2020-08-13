https://www.dailywire.com/news/rioters-launch-attack-on-portland-courthouse-police-precinct-ice-agents-harassed-while-arresting-criminals

Law enforcement officials were attacked in Portland on Wednesday by far-left rioters at a police precinct and at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse as the city suffered its 76th night of violence. Roughly 100 miles southeast of Portland, in Bend, Oregon, federal law enforcement officials encountered activists who interfered with arrests being made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

The Portland Police Department said that members of the group of rioters “threw an unknown foreign substance towards the front doors of Central Precinct” while other members of the group “began launching commercial grade fireworks towards the fence protecting” the federal courthouse.

“Most of these people were seen wearing helmets, gas masks, and carrying shields and batons. Because of the criminal behavior occurring, public address announcements were made telling the group to stop launching fireworks and starting fires at the Federal Courthouse,” the department said. “As the PPB sound truck made this announcement, several people shined green lasers at the officer’s eyes who were inside the sound truck. This action can cause permanent damage.”

The rioters repeatedly ignored warnings from law enforcement to stop engaging in criminal activity, and eventually a riot was declared by the authorities, who then moved in to disperse the crowd.

“As the crowd was dispersed to the north, a large explosive and other fireworks were thrown towards officers, along with fist sized rocks, bottles, and cans of paint. Some custodies were made. During the dispersal, one officer’s hand was severely hurt and several others sustained minor injuries,” the department said. “Although a riot had been declared, the group began to move back south towards the Justice Center. As the group approached the Justice Center, they threw eggs and continued to launch commercial grade fireworks towards officers. Throwing incendiary devices towards people creates an extreme life safety issue.”

Federal law enforcement officials faced problems from activists who they said were interfering with ICE agents that were arresting two illegal aliens that had “a history of criminal violent behavior.”

“The law enforcement activity in Bend, Oregon is part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s mission to arrest criminal aliens presenting a danger to public safety and take them off the street,” Acting Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said in a statement. “The two individuals arrested each had a history of criminal violent behavior. While ICE respects the rights of people to voice their opinion peacefully, that does not include illegally interfering with their federal law enforcement duties. ICE will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its officers and detainees, and will vigorously pursue prosecution against anyone who puts them in harm’s way.”

Going on now. pic.twitter.com/R3TyPAsNoI — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) August 13, 2020

Journalist Andy Ngo, who recently testified in front of the U.S. Senate as an expert on Antifa, shared numerous videos of the various incidents and violent attacks that unfolded throughout the night in Oregon.

All day in Bend, Ore. far-left radicals prevented ICE from transporting arrested illegal foreign nationals. A large squad of CBP officers had to be called in to clear them out. One of the arrested illegal migrants didn’t have shoes so the men carried him. pic.twitter.com/qVP6Pakpos — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

Antifa in downtown Portland are burning another pig head wearing a cop hat outside the Justice Center. They also burn a Trump flag. Video by @TheHannahRay #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/g5mRQKyStN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

Agitator outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland condemns peaceful protests, saying it doesn’t accomplish anything. The crowd agrees and cheers. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/yGW7mUkC08 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

Antifa harass Central Precinct staff who try to enter the building for work. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/0DphqbD2hu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

Rioters have returned to attacking the federal courthouse in downtown Portland again tonight. They’re throwing lots of projectiles and explosives at the building. They started a fire on the front. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/OEpsM8ovZl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

Large group of antifa surround @PortlandPolice officers during a shift change at the central precinct. They then start a fire on the outside door of the building. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/rE6Arzmnim — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

Rioters try and fail to stop police from making an arrest at the antifa riot in downtown Portland. They’ve been throwing explosives at the federal courthouse and starting fires all over the street and buildings. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/Pdy01bnkzy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

Rioters in downtown Portland armed with sticks and batons block random cars from leaving a parking garage. #PortlandRiots #antifa Video by @TheHannahRay. pic.twitter.com/S2ZRYDqL99 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

Unfearful of consequences, antifa rioters move in to fight police in close combat. They are promptly shoved back. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/j9z1vgHU0I — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

