Actress and singer Rita Wilson, a co-chair for Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” campaign, is pushing mail-in voting ahead of this year’s election, describing the fraud-ridden process as a “safe, secure way to cast your ballot.”

Announcing her involvement in the initiative, Wilson cited her parent’s experience fleeing communism and the importance of the right to vote as a reason to encourage postal voting. “My parents escaped communism & risked their lives for the right to vote. #VoteByMail is a safe, secure way to cast your ballot,” she wrote. “It can be confusing if you’ve never voted by mail, so I’m teaming up w/ @WhenWeAllVote to answer your questions! Head to @WhenWeAllVote and get it done!”

My parents escaped communism & risked their lives for the right to vote. #VoteByMail is a safe, secure way to cast your ballot. It can be confusing if you’ve never voted by mail, so I’m teaming up w/ @WhenWeAllVote to answer your questions! Head to @WhenWeAllVote and get it done! pic.twitter.com/mWmqBPNUcZ — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) August 12, 2020

The organization gives advice as to the process and benefits of mail voting, insisting that it poses no risk of electoral fraud. They cite statistics from the Brennan Center for Justice claiming that the state of Oregon has seen just a dozen cases of voter fraud from over 100 million ballots, around 0.0000001 percent of all votes cast. “You are more likely to get struck by lightning than to commit vote by mail fraud,” the group claims.

But voting by mail has results in hundreds of thousands of votes being rejected in just this year’s election cycle alone. Mail-in ballots belonging to more than 84,000 New York City Democrats voting in the June 23 Democratic presidential primary were disqualified for arriving late, missing signatures, among other issues.

Breitbart News reported last month the “In 17 state primary elections this year, tens of thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots have not been counted after getting to election officials too late.”

And then there’s this, from NPR:

An NPR analysis has found that in the primary elections held so far this year, at least 65,000 absentee or mail-in ballots have been rejected because they arrived past the deadline, often through no fault of the voter.

“In Arkansas and Oklahoma, about three percent of all absentee and mail-in ballots were thrown out for arriving late,” Breitbart News reported, adding that:

2.65 percent of all mail-in ballots in Rhode Island

2.26 percent of all mail-in ballots in New Hampshire

2.03 percent of all mail-in ballots in Minnesota

1.07 percent of all mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania

One percent of all mail-in ballots in Vermont

This experiment from a Philadelphia reporter went viral after it revealed the flaws in mail-in voting.

Watch below:

[embedded content]

Public Interest Legal Foundation estimated in April that 28 million mail ballots “went missing” over the last decade. “Putting the election in the hands of the United States Postal Service would be a catastrophe. Over the recent decade, there were 28 million missing and misdirected ballots,” PILF President and General Counsel J. Christian Adams said.

Still, Michelle Obama continues to team with her Hollywood allies to push mail-in voting under the guise that it’s a safe voting alternative amid the coronavirus pandemic. But again, as Breitbart News has reported, in Wisconsin, only 52 of what’s was more than 400,000 voters and poll workers contracted coronavirus. Not one of those people died from the virus.



According to a poll released this week, a majority of Americans have doubts that this year’s election will be conducted both “fair and equally.” The results were largely divided across party lines, with Democrats being far more confident of fairness than their Republican counterparts.

