In their enthusiasm for the Biden/Harris ticket, Hollywood celebrities seem to have forgotten all about #MeToo movement and the allegations haunting Joe Biden. But not Rose McGowan. And not rocker Meredith Brooks, who is calling out Kamala Harris for turning a blind eye to Tara Reade’s sexual assault accusation against Biden.

“I thought she believed #Tara,” Brooks tweeted. “So now it’s ok since he’s making her his running mate? Well that was easy!”

I thought she believed #Tara @ReadeAlexandra So now it’s ok since he’s making her his running mate? Well that was easy! — MeredithBrooks (@MeredithBrooks) August 12, 2020

Meredith Brooks, who sang the hit 1997 hit single “Bitch,” was responding to an earlier tweet from Richard Grenell, the former acting Director of National Intelligence, who wrote that Biden and Harris exuded “zero chemistry” in their first press conference together on Wednesday.

Tara Reade has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her nearly thirty years ago when she was working as a staffer on his Senate team. She claims that in 1993, Biden cornered her in a Capitol office and used his fingers penetrate her against her will.

Biden has denied the allegations, saying in a statement, “They aren’t true. This never happened.”

A number of women have accused Biden of inappropriate touching and kissing. Kamala Harris publicly supported those women last year, saying, “I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it.”

Hollywood celebrities have rallied enthusiastically around Kamala Harris, heaping praise on her as the country’s first female vice presidential candidate of color.

