Rose McGowan, actress and one of the original vocal leaders of the #MeToo movement, called out Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for previously accepting donations from convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. The activist also lashed out at Democrats for inviting former President Bill Clinton to speak at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

On the same day that Harris was named as Joe Biden’s running mate, McGowan asked the newly anointed vice presidential candidate if she had returned the money that was given to her by Weinstein.

The topic of old political donations started with a tweet by Washington Post national political reporter Matt Viser. He shared a graphic alleging that President Donald Trump donated $6,000 to Harris’ re-election campaign for California attorney general between 2011 and 2013. His daughter, Ivanka Trump, reportedly donated $2,000 to the Harris campaign in 2014.

“It’s hard to say which is more revealing of the fatal rot at the core of American politics, the fact that Trump and his daughter sent checks to Harris’s campaigns or that Harris greedily cashed them,” said Jeffrey St. Clair, editor of the “progressive” political magazine CounterPunch.

McGowan mentioned Harris in her tweet, “Did you return the money Weinstein gave you? @SenKamalaHarris How many predators bankroll you?”

A Twitter user informed McGowan that Harris’ office said she had donated the $5,000 to Equal Rights Advocates, a women’s rights organization based in California, as reported in an October 2017 USA Today article.

Harris and other politicians who received money from Weinstein, including Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), announced they would donate the money to charities that support women days after the publication of a New York Times article that outlined sexual harassment allegations against the disgraced Hollywood producer going back 30 years.

McGowan reacted to the new information by saying, “Good. Still creepy. Everyone knew.”

Weinstein was arrested in New York on May 25, 2018. He was charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct for separate incidents involving two women. On Jan. 6, 2020, Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles for the rape of a woman and sexually assaulting another.

On Feb. 24, 2020, Weinstein was convicted on two of five criminal charges: one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

McGowan also criticized the invitation of Bill Clinton to speak at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

“Bill Clinton speaking at the DNC’s convention is the COMPLICITY MACHINE AT WORK. YOU DO NOT SUPPORT SURVIVORS,” the “Charmed” actress tweeted on Tuesday. “A lesser of two evils is still evil. Burn it all down. By the people and for the people!”

This statement was delivered a few weeks after recently unsealed court documents claim that the former president visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island. Clinton has denied the allegations and said that he has never been to the convicted pedophile’s Little St. James Island, his ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida.

In April, McGowan ripped the Washington Post for an article that questioned the allegations against Joe Biden made by Tara Reade, a former staffer for the then-senator who claims Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

“This is not journalism, this is an agenda. This is a hit piece. You’ve sunk to a new low in slanted journalism and victim shaming @WashingtonPost,” McGowan said of the article, titled “Sexual assault allegation by former Biden Senate aide emerges in campaign, draws denial.”

“As a survivor, the way you launched into this woman’s assault is truly vile,” McGowan continued. “Your motto is ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness’ well I guess it’s dead because you are dark. Evil lives and it loves the DNC.”

In May, Rose McGowan accused Bill Maher of sexual harassment. The Hollywood actress turned activist claims that Maher whispered inappropriate comments to her when she appeared on his political talk show back in the 1990s.

