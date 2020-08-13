https://www.dailywire.com/news/rose-mcgowan-rips-kamala-harris-for-accepting-past-donations-from-harvey-weinstein

Actress and #MeToo activist Rose McGowan called out Joe Biden running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Tuesday for previously accepting convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein’s money.

After sending out a series of tweets trashing the Democratic Party for inviting Bill and Hillary Clinton to speak at the DNC, McGowan finally centered her crosshairs on Kamala Harris.

“Did you return the money Weinstein gave you? [Sen. Kamala Harris] How many predators bankroll you?” she tweeted, as reported by Fox News.

McGowan was initially reacting to a tweet from Washington Post national political reporter Matt Viser, who shared a graphic showing that both President Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump donated $8,000 collectively to Harris’s California attorney general re-election campaign.

“Donald Trump donated twice to Kamala Harris when she was running for reelection as California attorney general, according to state records,” tweeted Viser. “Ivanka Trump donated as well.”

Jeffrey St. Clair, editor of the political magazine CounterPunch, chimed in to say, “It’s hard to say which is more revealing of the fatal rot at the core of American politics, the fact that Trump and his daughter sent checks to Harris’s campaigns or that Harris greedily cashed them.”

Later, a follower of McGowan’s posted a USA Today article revealing that Kamala Harris planned to give the $5,000 she received from Weinstein to Equal Rights Advocates, a women’s rights organization based in California.

“Good. Still creepy. Everyone knew,” responded McGowan.

Prior to her calling out Kamala Harris, Rose McGowan chastised the DNC for inviting Bill Clinton to speak at the convention despite the allegations that he visited convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s sex island in the Caribbean.

“I voted for @JohnKerry in 2004, @BarackObama in 2008 and 2012, and @HillaryClinton in 2016. And I am tired. Tired of watching @TheDemocrats sell out to corporations then use the fascist GOP as cover for their complicity. I didn’t leave the Democratic party. The party left me,” tweeted Ryan Knight.

McGowan responded, “Bill Clinton speaking at the DNC’s convention is the COMPLICITY MACHINE AT WORK. YOU DO NOT SUPPORT SURVIVORS. A lesser of two evils is still evil. The @ProudSocialist is correct. Burn it all down. By the people and for the people!”

Rose McGowan previously called on authorities to arrest former President Bill Clinton after the FBI arrested Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell. In May, after blasting the Democrats not backing Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault, Rose McGowan finally broke down and declared that she no longer recognizes the political party she once called home.

“I used to be a proud Democrat. I used to be a proud American,” she said. “I would’ve died for this damn country and its ideals. I was raised to be a proud Democrat. When my youngest brother graduated as a fighter pilot at the Air Force Academy, I wore a Vote John Kerry pin (lol), got into verbal altercations with big men who were mad I was a Democrat. They were twice my size [and] I had to listen to GW Bush give the keynote address [and] John Ashcroft singing his terrible eagle song.”

