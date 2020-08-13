https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sarah-palin-kamala-harris-vp-pick-running-mate/2020/08/13/id/982003

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, the one-time Republican vice presidential nominee, said on Thursday that she hopes the media treat Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the 2020 Democratic Party vice presidential candidate, “fairly,” but not with “kid gloves.”

Palin, who ran with the late Sen. John McCain in 2008, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that “A lot of the coverage of me was quite unfair … I hope that they will treat her fairly.”

She added, “But at the same time, no kid gloves … the American voter wants to know that we have the most capable people running and who will be elected, regardless of gender, regardless of race.”

Palin, who was the second woman to be selected as a vice presidential candidate for a major party, said that she and Democrat Geraldine Ferraro, the first woman nominated, paved the way.

“I would like to think that both Geraldine Ferraro and I, in our respective parties, we were able to kind of bust down some doors and show some American voters who perhaps were hesitant to believe that women are capable of doing a whole lot of things all at once … we were able to prove that,” Palin said.

“Some campaign managers they sure attempted to muzzle and for a while there, I was muzzled. So I hope that she doesn’t go through that,” Palin added, referring to the advice she gave Harris on Instagram following the announcement. “I hope that you know she stands strong and reminds campaign managers, you know, ‘You don’t know any more than anybody else.'”

