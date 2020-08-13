https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/school-district-nixes-person-learning-400-teachers-opt/

(MSN) – As schools nationwide struggle to finalize reopening plans, some have abruptly changed course because of coronavirus outbreaks or pushback from the community. One school district in New Jersey voted this week to hold all classes remotely, despite Governor Phil Murphy insisting for months on some form of in-person classes.

In a major reversal, Murphy’s office said he will announce plans to facilitate remote learning as an option later on Wednesday, revealing how uncertain the coming school year will be.

“It became fruitless to continue to try to do what was impossible. So they’re going to spend the next five weeks making remote learning the best it possibly can be,” said Pat Politano, a spokesperson for New Jersey’s Elizabeth school district, whose board Monday moved to take classes entirely online.

Politano said more than 400 teachers have already opted out of in-person classes over health concerns, among them: first-grade teacher Marie Tichenor.

“I want everyone to feel safe. Myself, my students, my colleagues, my family,” Tichenor said.

TRENDING: Unnerving: ‘Occupy’ radicals now plan ‘White House siege’

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

