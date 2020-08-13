https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/08/13/seattle-blm-injure-a-cop-harass-residents-in-their-homes-give-us-your-money-and-your-home/
About The Author
Related Posts
The Defeat of ISIS Is Another Trump Promise Made, Kept
April 10, 2019
Get Ready for Armed Teachers in Classrooms
April 25, 2019
A Blueprint for a Pacifist, Socialist Republic
August 10, 2020
Can Trump Add to Black, Hispanic Support in 2020?
April 3, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy