Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is asking the Washington state Supreme Court to reverse a judge’s decision that allowed a recall effort that could result in the mayor’s ouster.

Her appeal comes after five Seattle residents filed a recall petition over Durkan’s role in the police response to the protests that have roiled the city since the police killing of George Floyd, according to the Seattle Times.

King County Superior Court Judge Mary Roberts has twice allowed the petition to go forward. Of the seven charges filed by the petitioners, Roberts initially dismissed six, but allowed one to go forward — that Durkan failed to implement new policing policies after tear gas and other chemical agents were used on protesters.

When Roberts refused to reconsider, Durkan took her case to the state’s highest court, Her notice of appeal was filed Wednesday.

Durkan has argued it’s the job of the chief of police to dictate Seattle Police Department policies and, that even if it was her job, changing police policies without court approval would violate the city’s longstanding consent decree.

The city’s police chief Carmen Best is resigning Sept. 2 over the “lack of respect” toward her fellow officers. The Seattle City Council has decided to cut the force by as many as 100 officers through layoffs and attrition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

