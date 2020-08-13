https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/second-source-mitt-romney-blocking-sen-ron-johnson-subpoenaing-comey-brennan-protect-paul-singer/

On Wednesday, a Senior Republican Senate source told Gateway Pundit that Senator Mitt Romney is leading an effort to block Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson from subpoenaing James Comey and John Brennan.

“Romney was for impeachment. He has been against Trump every step of the way. Now he is obstructing going after the leakers and liars who went after Trump,” the initial senior senate source said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a second source, one close to the Mueller investigation, reached out to The Gateway Pundit to say that not only is Romney behind it, but he is doing it to protect Paul Singer.

“It’s pretty simple. Romney is covering for the role his billionaire supporter Paul Singer played in pushing the Fusion GPS dossier,” the source said.

Of course, before the dossier was ever written and got into the hands of the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS research was financed by the neoconservative outlet the Washington Free Beacon, which is funded largely by Singer, as opposition material for the Republican primary. One of the sources mentioned that this could potentially be messy for certain members of the GOP.

A source with detailed knowledge of committee rules explained that while Senator Johnson may have consent to subpoena anyone he wants on paper, there was likely an agreement made prior to the committee approving the investigation. He explained that it is likely that Johnson agreed not to subpoena certain high profile individuals without unanimous consent.

He believes that Johnson accidentally said too much when he told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that he was being blocked.

“We had a number of my committee members that were highly concerned about how this looks politically,” Johnson told Hewitt, who pressed the Senator to name the Republicans blocking him.

“Hugh, I’m just not going to be naming names that way,” Johnson replied.

The Committee gave Ron Johnson unilateral subpoena power in June of this year.

Johnson is now back peddling and claiming that he does have the subpoena power, but that he wants to get the documents naturally without having to subpoena them.

“We have a committee process and I respect that,” Johnson told Martha MacAllum on Fox News, adding that he wants to respect the “legitimate concerns” some committee members have.

