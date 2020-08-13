https://www.theblaze.com/news/hold-sen-kennedy-like-aoc-without-bartending-experience

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) was asked to give his assessment of his colleague Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) this week, after she was tapped to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.

The Republican summed up Harris’ political agenda by comparing her to far-left Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), “but smarter and without the bartending experience.”

What are the details?

Fox News host Neil Cavuto brought Kennedy on his program, asking out of the gate whether he agrees with others’ assertions that Harris is “the most liberal” member of the Senate.

“First, Kamala is my colleague, so I want to congratulate her,” Kennedy replied. “I think she is very personable, she is very smart, she is very aggressive, and she’s very liberal.”

Kennedy thought for a moment and added, “I think of Kamala I would describe her as Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez but smarter and without the bartending experience. She’ll be a very formidable candidate.”

Cavuto then asked whether the Biden-Harris ticket should be viewed as the “moderating influence” on the Democratic Party, as it has been billed by some pundits.

“No,” Kennedy replied. “Vice President Biden has promised to be the most liberal president in history if he’s elected, and toward that end I think he picked the right running mate because Senator Harris is very, very, very liberal.

“I think they represent the new Democratic Party, which I think has clearly moved to the left, I don’t think that’s particularly a newsflash for anyone,” Kennedy said.

Anything else?

Kennedy then went into the policy positions that Biden and Harris share, saying:

I think they both believe we’re one tax increase away from prosperity and they will massively raise taxes. I think they’re both very pro-abortion, they think that the border is a nuisance. I think in terms of our enemies across the world, they think we need to be more understanding. I don’t think they believe that weakness invites the wolves, as I do. I think what you see is what you’re going to get if they’re elected.

[embedded content]

Sen. Kennedy weighs in on Biden-Harris ticket: She’s like AOC but smarter



www.youtube.com



According to The Daily Wire‘s assessment of Harris’ policy positions from last fall:

Harris is a full-spectrum progressive who supports a far-left economic, social, and national security agenda. She is fiercely defensive of abortion rights, supports curtailing Second Amendment rights, supports single-payer/”Medicare for All” health insurance, supports marijuana legalization, and favors sanctuary cities and other sovereignty-undermining, pro-amnesty immigration policies.

