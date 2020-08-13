https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/marsha-blackburn-kamala-harris-liberal-chameleon/2020/08/13/id/982072

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is more than just the first minority woman on the presidential ticket, she is also the most liberal, according to Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Newsmax TV.

“She will be the most liberal leftist nominee we have ever had on a national ticket, and it’s amazing to me,” Blackburn told Thursday’s “Spicer & Co.” “She has one of the most liberal voting records in the U.S. Senate, and to try to say, ‘well, this is moderate,’ it just shows you how far left this party has tilted.”

Blackburn, who spoke at Trump’s 2016 Republican National Convention, is releasing a new book Sept. 1: “The Mind of a Conservative Woman: Seeking the Best for Family and Country.”

“One of the things that conservative women do is they give me a level playing field,” Blackburn told host Sean Spicer. “If you’re going to make a decision that involves me, my family, or my children, make it fair. And what women want to know is who you are and what you believe, and that you’re going to stand firm on those principles.”

Blackburn cited conservative women she has talked to who say Harris is merely being “opportunistic” in her politics to be selected Democrat Joe Biden’s running mate.

“Whatever the moment requires, then that is going to be her opinion,” Blackburn continued. “So she is kind of a chameleon in that respect, because she’s not firm on principles.”

