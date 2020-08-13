https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/McSally-Congress-PuertoRico-DC/2020/08/13/id/982057

Arizona GOP Sen. Martha McSally says if Joe Biden wins the White House, and Democrats retake both chambers in Congress, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico will become new U.S. states.

In remarks during a wide-ranging interview with NBC News, McSally warned Democratic control will doom Republicans to the minority in the Senate for a generation.

McSally said Joe Biden and Democrats have a “radical Left agenda.”

“They’re going to make D.C. and Puerto Rico a state and get four new Democrat Senators,” she claimed.

“We’d never get the Senate back again. And look, this is just the implications of this seat, the implications of this vote.”

She said voters have a clear choice between Biden and President Donald Trump.

“Do you want to continue to have freedoms and opportunities and innovation in America and lower taxes and security? Then vote for us,” she asserted.

According to Mediaite, McSally’s fears of a lockout of Republicans if there’s statehood for both Puerto Rico and D.C. doesn’t add up since both have sent Democratic and GOP delegates to Congress in the past 20 years, and it never was a “guaranteed lock for Democrats.”

