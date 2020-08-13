https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/senior-gop-senate-source-romney-blocking-sen-ron-johnson-from-subpoenaing-comey-brennan/

A senior GOP source has confirmed to the Gateway Pundit that Mitt Romney is the Senator leading the way on blocking the calling as witnesses, James Comey and John Brennan.

In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Sen Ron Johnson indicated that at least one member of the committee he chairs is preventing him from subpoenaing James Comey and John Brennan. Unlike other Senate committees, Johnson’s committee has a Democratic majority 8-7 counting Mitt Romney. Little did we know that we dodged a bullet when Obama humiliated Romney in the 2012 election.

Hewitt tried to get Johnson to name names but he refused to do so. Romney, however, cannot prevent Lindsey Graham and his Senate Intelligence Committee can call them to testify before that committee. I am sure they have plenty of questions for that duo.

Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 12, 2020

The senior GOP source said:

“Romney was for impeachment. He has been against Trump every step of the way. Now he is obstructing going after the leakers and liars who went after Trump.”

Hewitt kept trying to get Johnson to name names but I guess he was protecting Romney, who should not have a single committee post. Mitt Romney has been a big disappointment to the Republican party and we should not wait for him to make it official and drum him out of the party ourselves. My biggest regret in life is that I worked to get Romney elected in 2012.

I’m glad I lost that fight.

Romney was doomed in that election due to a severe shortage of cojones. He allowed Obama to attack at will and put up no defense or offense of his own.

From 100% Fed Up

Johnson said Republican resistance had delayed his effort to subpoena Blue Star Strategies, a Democratic public relations firm that did work for Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company that Hunter Biden served on the board of. He also cited the lengthy criminal investigations and the coronavirus pandemic for delaying his committee’s ability to get documents from the FBI, which he said were essential before seeking live testimony from central witnesses.

