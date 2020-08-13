https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/mass-exodus-continues-bon-appetit-departure-editor-large?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Another upper-level employee of the cooking magazine Bon Appétit has departed the publication’s test kitchen video production wing over claims that the outlet is not doing enough to address issues regarding diversity and racism among company leadership.

Carla Lalli Music, editor-at-large at Bon Appétit magazine, posted on Twitter this week a detailed explanation for her decision to leave the outlet’s video side, one of the brand’s most popular features.

Music, who said she hopes to remain in her editorial role at the magazine itself, claimed that changes to the magazine’s video production process over the last few years compelled her to sever her relationship with that side of the company.

“The [Bon Appétit] YouTube channel was large and continuing to grow,” she wrote, “but my [black, indigenous and people of color] colleagues had been sidelined, and I did not do nearly enough to check my privilege or help elevate the people around me.”

Music said that, starting in June, she began to refuse to participate in the magazine’s videos “until fair and equitable pay, transparency around how ideas were greenlit, and diversity on both sides of the camera were addressed.”

Yet the magazine, she claimed, was and is “unable or unwilling to articulate specific, measurable goals about diversity and inclusion” within its ranks.

Music’s departure from the test kitchen follows those of senior food editor Molly Baz, contributing food editor Rick Martinez, contributing writer Priya Krishna, and assistant food editor Sohla El-Waylly. The latter four will also remain involved with the editorial side of the publication, which is separate from the video-based test kitchen.

In early June, former magazine editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport resigned from his position after a photo surfaced of him dressed up in a costume of what many claimed was an offensive caricature of Hispanic culture.

Rapoport was accused of dressing up in “brownface” as part of the costume, though he told Business Insider in June that he was “not wearing makeup or face coloring of any sort in that photograph.”

