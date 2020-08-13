https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/13/shocker-joe-biden-applauds-israel-uae-peace-agreement-and-gives-credit-to-president-and-vp-president-obama-and-vp-biden-that-is/

As we told you earlier, President Trump today announced a historic peace agreement between Israel and the UAE. The Trump-brokered deal was even referred to as “a diplomatic breakthrough” on MSNBC:

Democrat nominee Joe Biden agreed, and accepted partial credit for the deal:

So if you’re keeping score at home…

That appears to be the way the game is played.

Unfortunately Biden and Harris were in no mood to answer questions today.

Not that the mainstream press would have served up any seriously challenging questions anyway.

