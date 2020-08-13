https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/socialized-medicine-in-3-2-1/

Posted by Kane on August 13, 2020 4:20 am

Pramila Jayapal, who wrote socialized medicine bill — “We were able to significantly push Joe Biden to do things that he hadn’t signed on to before. He is movable.”

