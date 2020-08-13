https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/socialized-medicine-in-3-2-1/
Joe Biden surrendered to the socialists.
Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who wrote Dems’ socialized medicine bill:
“We were able to significantly push Joe Biden to do things that he hadn’t signed on to before. He is movable.” pic.twitter.com/oDzxaWXjxX
— Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) August 11, 2020
