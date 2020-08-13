https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/sp-500-closes-lower-run-record-high-falls-short/

(CNBC) – The S&P 500 closed lower on Thursday after flirting with its record high from February as traders digested better-than-expected unemployment data and monitored the stalemate in stimulus negotiations.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 3,373.43. It briefly crossed its record closing high of 3,386.15 earlier in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by 80.12 points, or 0.3% at 27,896.72. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 0.3% to 11,042.50

Cisco Systems dropped more than 11% on the back of disappointing earnings guidance to lead the Dow lower. Stocks of companies that would benefit from the economy reopening struggled as well. Gap dipped 2.1%. American Airlines and Southwest slid more than 1.5% each. Meanwhile, shares of Apple gained 1.8% to close at a record. Facebook and Netflix were also higher.

Read the full story ›

The post S&P 500 closes lower as run to record high falls short again appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

