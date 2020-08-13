https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/13/such-a-fn-joke-huffpost-reporter-goes-for-resistance-gold-by-asking-trump-if-he-regrets-all-the-lying-the-question-got-the-attention-it-deserved/

While Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were avoiding the media on Thursday, President Trump was answering their questions. Well, not ALL of their questions. One activist disguised as a HuffPost “journalist” decided to go for retweets instead with this bit of showboating weakly disguised as journalism — though obviously the MSM is eating it up:

Trump skipped it entirely, which the “reporter” probably found disappointing:

Jim Acosta must be kicking himself for not having taken that approach:

Clearly.

“Reporters” during Obama’s presidency were more likely to ask about what’s enchanted him the most.

Maybe that’s why Biden and Harris won’t take any questions.

