While Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were avoiding the media on Thursday, President Trump was answering their questions. Well, not ALL of their questions. One activist disguised as a HuffPost “journalist” decided to go for retweets instead with this bit of showboating weakly disguised as journalism — though obviously the MSM is eating it up:

Reporter asks President Trump, “After three-and-a-half years, do you regret at all — all the lying you have done to the American people?” Trump gives no answer and calls on another reporter https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/ziUETzksW7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 13, 2020

Trump skipped it entirely, which the “reporter” probably found disappointing:

HuffPo Reporter @SVDate “Mr. President, after three and a half years, do you regret at all, all the lying you’ve done to the American people?” TRUMP: “Who is that?” REPORTER: “You.” (Trump doesn’t engage) pic.twitter.com/pwHHMkbmVt — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 13, 2020

Jim Acosta must be kicking himself for not having taken that approach:

He has a chance to ask the most powerful man in the world a legit question that could inform citizens and he decides to be a moron instead. 🙄 — CTmommy⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ctmommy) August 14, 2020

Pathetic attention seeking designed to win applause from resistance loons & other journos. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 14, 2020

Imagining if some right-leaning reporter had asked the same question to Obama. 1) I would think it was an equally stupid and pointless because it achieves nothing & is just meant for theatrics. 2) Other reporters would vocally recognize #1 & condemn it. https://t.co/GnjDkE5EQz — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 14, 2020

Can you imagine if a “reporter” said this to Obama? #TrishIntel https://t.co/xPpRtHgeWh — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) August 14, 2020

“Reporters” during Obama’s presidency were more likely to ask about what’s enchanted him the most.

huffpo is such a fn joke. this is a press conference, not a protest. try to be professional https://t.co/tMzeTTyeVD — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 13, 2020

The press: why can’t we shake the #FakeNews label?@svdate: hold my DNC talking points — Quick Time Tweets (@DirkTheDaring3) August 14, 2020

“When did you stop beating your wife?” https://t.co/hBmwdMnju9 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 14, 2020

Conservative media needs to start throwing these kinds of shitballs at Biden and Harris. https://t.co/FdWt75HlIW — sarainitaly🍉🍒🍹🌞 (@sarainitaly) August 14, 2020

Maybe that’s why Biden and Harris won’t take any questions.

