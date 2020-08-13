https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/13/such-a-fn-joke-huffpost-reporter-goes-for-resistance-gold-by-asking-trump-if-he-regrets-all-the-lying-the-question-got-the-attention-it-deserved/
While Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were avoiding the media on Thursday, President Trump was answering their questions. Well, not ALL of their questions. One activist disguised as a HuffPost “journalist” decided to go for retweets instead with this bit of showboating weakly disguised as journalism — though obviously the MSM is eating it up:
Reporter asks President Trump, “After three-and-a-half years, do you regret at all — all the lying you have done to the American people?”
Trump gives no answer and calls on another reporter
— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 13, 2020
Trump skipped it entirely, which the “reporter” probably found disappointing:
HuffPo Reporter @SVDate “Mr. President, after three and a half years, do you regret at all, all the lying you’ve done to the American people?”
TRUMP: “Who is that?”
REPORTER: “You.”
(Trump doesn't engage)
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 13, 2020
Jim Acosta must be kicking himself for not having taken that approach:
He has a chance to ask the most powerful man in the world a legit question that could inform citizens and he decides to be a moron instead. 🙄
— CTmommy⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ctmommy) August 14, 2020
Pathetic attention seeking designed to win applause from resistance loons & other journos.
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 14, 2020
Clearly.
Imagining if some right-leaning reporter had asked the same question to Obama.
1) I would think it was an equally stupid and pointless because it achieves nothing & is just meant for theatrics.
2) Other reporters would vocally recognize #1 & condemn it. https://t.co/GnjDkE5EQz
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 14, 2020
Can you imagine if a “reporter” said this to Obama? #TrishIntel https://t.co/xPpRtHgeWh
— Trish Regan (@trish_regan) August 14, 2020
“Reporters” during Obama’s presidency were more likely to ask about what’s enchanted him the most.
huffpo is such a fn joke. this is a press conference, not a protest. try to be professional https://t.co/tMzeTTyeVD
— Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 13, 2020
The press: why can’t we shake the #FakeNews label?@svdate: hold my DNC talking points
— Quick Time Tweets (@DirkTheDaring3) August 14, 2020
“When did you stop beating your wife?” https://t.co/hBmwdMnju9
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 14, 2020
Conservative media needs to start throwing these kinds of shitballs at Biden and Harris. https://t.co/FdWt75HlIW
— sarainitaly🍉🍒🍹🌞 (@sarainitaly) August 14, 2020
Maybe that’s why Biden and Harris won’t take any questions.