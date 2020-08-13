https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-survey-over-half-of-republican-college-students-will-self-censor-this-fall-to-avoid-offending-others-democrats-not-so-much

Over half of Republican college students said they’ll self-censor in class this fall to avoid offending others — but way fewer Democratic college students plan to keep their mouths shut, according to results of a survey The College Fix reported it conducted.

What are the details?

The outlet said its online poll asked 1,000 college students the following question: “With the current political climate, do you expect to self-censor yourself in class this semester so your professors or peers don’t take offense at your ideas?”

The College Fix said 54% of Republican-identified students said they are planning to self-censor; 35% of GOP students said they would not, and 11% said they’re unsure.

But way fewer Democratic college students — no doubt more sociopolitically comfortable at college as the vast majority of campuses lean decidedly leftward — said they’d self-censor.

In fact, only 15% of Democratic-identified college students said they’d watch their political speech in class, the outlet said, while 68% said they would let their freak flags totally fly, and 16% said they’re unsure.

That amounts to Republican college students being three times more likely to self-censor than Democratic student, The College Fix said, citing the survey.

The results also found that white students are more likely to self-censor (30%) than black (20%) or Latino (21%) students, the outlet said.

The College Fix said College Pulse — a survey and analytics company focused on college students — facilitated its poll. The outlet said the survey was conducted Aug. 5-7, and the margin of error was plus or minus 3.5%.

Same old song and dance, my friend

The fact that Republicans on college campuses are far less comfortable speaking about their conservative views is no surprise, as GOP students have been getting attacked for their opinions for years. And given how left-wing militants have been taking over more and more streets this summer through violence and intimidation, one might say it’d be a miracle if Republican students ask for directions to the dining hall.

Princeton University’s Robert P. George — a well-respected conservative academic — said earlier this week that he “asked folks who wished to continue following me on Twitter from anonymous accounts to identify themselves privately. I was deluged with messages explaining that anonymity is necessary because they have (some) conservative beliefs and fear being fired if their employers knew.”

George added that many of those who messaged him were in academia and “a few even had tenure — yet feared it could be revoked, or that their professional lives could be made untenable in other ways.”

“Is this the country we now live in?” George asked in his compelling Twitter thread. “One in which many people feel they must hide their beliefs in order to keep their jobs or maintain their careers? One in which people live in fear of speaking their minds — worrying for their futures and their families’ well-being if they do?”

