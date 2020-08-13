https://www.dailywire.com/news/texas-couple-arrested-after-police-find-1-week-old-infant-dead-in-bucket-of-tar

Tragedy in Princeton, Texas as authorities discovered the body of an infant in a five-gallon bucket of tar.

Police responded to a tip of a possible unreported death of a child at the home of 42-year-old Roland Grabowski and his 41-year-old wife Donna, the New York Post reported. Police went to the home but the couple wasn’t there, apparently having traveled to Dallas.

When police were able to question the Grabowskis, the couple apparently refused to cooperate and told “numerous lies” about the newborn’s whereabouts, according to the arrest warrants obtained by WFAA. They were arrested on child endangerment charges at that time.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner told the outlet that the couple claimed they found their baby boy, Micah, dead in their bed on the morning of July 29. They alternatively claimed their baby was staying with a family friend. Donna also told police that she gave birth to Micah at Medical Center of McKinney, but detectives found no records of her being there or a live birth.

“There was an attempt to deceive us as to what had happened and the whereabouts of their child Micah,” Skinner told WFAA.

The arrest warrants show the couple even tried to get a friend to tell police that “your baby is ours.”

“Quick in and out,” the text allegedly read. “They just need to see.”

The arrest warrants also explained the couple claimed to friends that Micah died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Police obtained a warrant to search the Grabowski’s home and discovered Micah in a five-gallon bucket of tar in a shed behind their home. By the time he was found by police, Micah would have been three weeks old.

“They took the child and wrapped him in a blanket and submerged him into a five gallon bucket of tar and put him in a shed behind the residence,” Skinner told WFAA.

“I’ve been in this business over 30 years and I’ve seen a lot of crazy things but this is the first time I’ve found a dead infant in a bucket of tar…and hopefully the last,” Skinner added.

The couple was arrested on multiple felony charges, “including tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair human corpse, abusing a corpse without legal authority, and abandoning or endangering a child,” WFAA reported.

The outlet added that Roland has a criminal record with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

“He was sentenced previously for aggravated sexual assault of a child, burglary of a habitation, and possession of controlled substances. Grawbowski [sic], according to TDCJ records, is registered as a sex offender,” the outlet reported.

An autopsy conducted on Micah is still pending, The Dallas Morning News reported. The couple could face more charges.

An attorney for Donna couldn’t be reached by the News, though the lawyer was contacted after business hours.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

