https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/08/14/the-morning-briefing-vote-biden-harris-2020-if-you-want-to-kill-the-republic-n787127

Biden-Harris, For the Loss…Of Freedom

Happy Friday, faithful friends of the Kruiser Morning Briefing.

Now that Biden 2020 is officially Biden-Harris 2020 it’s time once again to update and reexamine something we’ve done here once or twice and ponder the consequences of the worst happening in November.

The Biden-Harris ticket is so fraught with ick that I almost miss Clinton-Kaine.

Almost.

We all know that Joe Biden will end up doing whatever those around him tell him to do after they promise him a juice box and a My Little Pony. So it’s the Harris half of Biden-Harris that may be the only known quantity here but, as we discussed yesterday, she may have some morphing to do in order to woo progressive voters.

The mainstream media hacks have been falling all over each other to convince Regular Folk America that Kamala Harris is a moderate. This is beyond laughable, of course, but one has to consider the fact that the Democrats are so far left now that she probably is considered moderate inside the progressive bubble. Here in the real world, Sen. Harris is plenty left. Given der Bidengaffer’s transformation, the Biden-Harris ticket is left of left.

It’s a good thing for the Democrats that Joe Biden has so much big Democrat donor money behind him. Last year, after Kamala Harris’s two weeks of looking good in late June and early July, the money people soon began to sour on her. By early September, the money people were already over her. For the Biden-Harris campaign’s sake, they better hope the money people aren’t getting that irritated stomach feeling again now that Madame Charm is on the ticket.

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool via AP)

The worst looming danger in a Biden-Harris win is that their victory would almost certainly mean that the Republicans will lose the Senate. That will just be tossing the keys to the asylum to the lunatics and it’s progressive game-on then.

Last year during her leftward primary lurch, “moderate” Harris co-sponsored the “Medicare for All” nightmare with communist Bernie Sanders. She also teamed up with Bartender of the Year nominee Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for some leftist fantasy called the “Climate Equity Act.”

If you want to see the federal government transition from egregious tax collecting to tax vampirism, Biden-Harris is the ticket for you. I mean, it’s no secret that everyone’s taxes will go up under Democrat rule, but — and I didn’t think this was possible — they’ve gotten even more cavalier about gouging the American taxpayer in the last two years.

If you want to get a brief glimpse of your life under a Biden-Harris regime, look no further than Austin, TX, where the city council just voted to defund the police and give the “savings” to the Planned Parenthood abortion mill.

Despite Harris’s reputation as a tough prosecutor and attorney general, she’s going to have to go along with all of the BLM cop-hating fever that’s sweeping progressive cities. What’s ironic here is that the Dems have a real opportunity to use her record to undercut the president’s “law and order” message but they can’t, once again thanks to the fact that Biden-Harris is a pure identity politics ticket.

We’ve all seen how awful the violence has been in cities where the rioters have the backing of municipal authorities, just wait until the White House is giving them the thumbs up.

Given that Sen. Harris is going to be the real power player in the Biden-Harris administration, her record is worthy of more scrutiny than any other veep nominee in history. Victoria wrote an excellent post on Wednesday detailing what a nightmare Harris is on civil rights.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

When the Biden-Harris administration inevitably becomes the Harris-(Insert Insane Socialist Here) administration, the nation will be ruthlessly ruled by someone who is actually almost all of the bad things that the Left accuses Trump of being. It will be an unmitigated nightmare.

Biden-Harris is not your Democratic presidential ticket of old. These two are now the standard-bearers for a party that’s been gleefully covering for and cheering on ragingly violent anarchists since May. A Biden-Harris win will put the wheels of American destruction in motion the second they are declared winners.

Recapping:

Biden-Harris means higher, debilitating taxation.

Biden-Harris means a lemming rush off of the progressive cliff.

Biden-Harris means President Harris.

Biden-Harris means goodbye to the America actual Americans love.

Let’s have a good weekend now.

I Tweet the Truth

As soon as you register as a Democrat your self-awareness is surgically removed. https://t.co/CD06GI7E2D — SFK (@stephenkruiser) August 14, 2020

So This Happened

Mookie Betts has hit 3 home runs tonight. It’s the 6th time in his career that he has homered 3 times in one game. He joins Hall of Famer Johnny Mize and Sammy Sosa for the most such games in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/34T9e5SWHb — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 14, 2020

Comments of the Week

PJM Linktank

POPCORN. DOJ Accuses Yale of Illegally Discriminating Against White and Asian Students

Bingo. Palestinians Are Enraged at Trump’s Israel-UAE Deal, Which Means It Must Be Good

Is Trump’s Refusal to Fork Over $25B to the Post Office Really ‘Sabotaging’ the Election

Not creepy at all. Tennessee Dept. of Education Orders ‘Wellbeing’ Checks for Kids from Birth to Age 18

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Turns the Tables on Civil Rights Commission With Appointment of J. Christian Adams

Treacher: ‘Real-Life Clayton Bigsby,’ African-American Daniel Sims, Defends Confederate Monuments

Weekly Unemployment Claims Fall Below a Million for First Time Since March

Nunes: Obama and Biden Knew About Spying on the Trump Campaign

VodkaPundit: ‘On the Brink’ of Economic Collapse: COVID-19 Response Is Killing the Restaurant Industry

BREAKING: Trump Brokers Peace Deal Between Israel and the United Arab Emirates

Tucker Carlson Gets the Last Laugh in the Faux Controversy Over How to Pronounce ‘Kamala’

Doesn’t fit the narrative. Media Silent After White 5-Year-Old Shot Dead in Front of Family by Black Neighbor

How Many Lives Will the Health Experts’™ Bizarre HCQ Disinformation Campaign Cost?

TikTok, Schmiktok, or: Shooting Spitballs at the Dragon

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Insanity Wrap #27: Wisconsin Orders Masks for Zoom Calls, CNN’s Biden/Harris Switcharoo

The Majority of Likely Voters Are Done With the Violence and Riots, So This Left-Wing 50-Day Siege Should Go Well

The Media Is Absolutely Wacko for Claiming Kamala Harris Is a ‘Moderate’

Questions Raised About Kamala Harris’s Eligibility to Become Vice President

New Trump Ad Will Make Voters Ask Why Joe Biden Picked a Black Woman to Be His Running Mate

Math Professor: The ‘2+2=4 Trope … Reeks of White Supremacist Patriarchy’

VIP

Me: Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment Gets In On the COVID-19 Misinformation Game

VIP Gold

The Coddling of Female Democratic Politicians Has Got to Stop

Kamala Coronavirus Lies Reveal Dems Chinese Virus Playbook

Minneapolis Two Months After The Riots: ‘A Desolate Wasteland’

From the Mothership and Beyond

France to be added to UK quarantine countries

DA Won’t Prosecute Those Who Injure Cops

With Violence And Unrest Soaring, Support For Gun Control Plummets

A Closer Look At The Anti-Gun Activism of Kamala Harris

There’s A Good Reason Why This FL Sheriff Doesn’t Want Deputies Wearing Masks

Enemy of the People Update: President Trump Wouldn’t Dignify This HuffPo Reporter’s Question with a Response

AG Barr: Suspect Arrested In Shooting Death of Child That Sparked ‘Operation Legend’

WATCH: Firefighters Save American Flag From California Wildfire

The Disturbing Part About Seattle’s Police Chief Walking Away From the Job

Give them the paddy wagon. ‘Give Us Your House!’: Seattle Protesters Harass People in the City’s Neighborhoods

Lockdowns Are Crap, Part Million: Death Rate In Peru Proves That Lockdowns Won’t Stop COVID-19

Wait…That ‘Woke’ Session Bashing White People That Employees of a Nuclear Weapons Maker Were Subjected to Was Taxpayer-funded?

Betsy DeVos Not Concerned by New Polls Sour on Reopening Schools

O’Brien: President Trump Should Be Nominated For a Nobel Peace Prize

LOL, Dems actually think this is going to go well for them. Pence: “Can’t Wait” To Debate Harris

Kushner: There’s A Good Chance Another Country Will Make A Deal With Israel In The Coming Days

Chicago Business Owners Reeling From 2nd Round Of Riots: ‘I Feel Like We Are Under Attack And Under Siege.’

Hmm…Will Obama-Era Consent Decree Give Trump DoJ The Last Word On Seattle’s Police Cuts?

Let it burn, then give it to Canada. Another Riot Declared In Portland As Focus Returns To The Courthouse

GovTrack.US: Kamala Harris Is The Most Liberal Politician In The U.S. Senate

The Lockdown Is Making Young People Want To Die

Epic Games — Developer of FORTNITE — Files Suit Against Apple Alleging Anti-Competitive Practices

Joe Biden Tries to Take Credit for Trump Brokered Peace Deal as Rashida Tlaib Yells At Clouds

Watch the Disgusting Way Bill de Blasio Treats a New Yorker Trying to Tell Him How Bad He’s Suffering

‘This is not a show of confidence’: Even New York Times correspondent thought Joe Biden and Kamala Harris shouldn’t have ducked out on questions

The outdoors is racist: It’s going to take all of us coming together to topple these racist systems … of camping

Drew Holden brings the receipts in ‘chef’s kiss perfect’ thread owning libs and media who got it so wrong on Trump and Middle East peace

So there’s that…Biden says nuns inspire him to run, plans to sue Little Sisters of the Poor

Smells Like Onion

Biden Campaign Gets Kamala Harris Quickly Up To Speed On Candidate’s Plans For Presidential Funeral Service https://t.co/Z7uaSgkRbV pic.twitter.com/pgxfjmzZnT — The Onion (@TheOnion) August 12, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

I will leave you with this for your weekend entertainment pleasure. A Twitter user sent me this full vid of my appearance on Rock & Roll Jeopardy! back in the 90’s. I blew it in Final Jeopardy with a classic mistake: I second-guessed my first instinct and put down the wrong answer. Still, it was a fun game. I deserve all of the mocking though, as this brain-fart remains eternally shameful. Happy weekend, my friends.

[embedded content]

You’ll probably won’t ever see me clean-shaven again unless I’m on trial. So don’t rule it out.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

