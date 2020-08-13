https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/new-zealand-story-first-take-guns-set-mandatory-coronavirus-quarantine-camps/

In March 2019 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern passed gun-grabbing legislation following a mass shooting at Christchurch mosque.

Ardern banned assault rifles and military-style semi-automatic weapons just six days after the Christchurch mosque attacks.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern put on a headscarf as an act of solidarity after the Christchurch shooting.

She wanted to display her solidarity to Sharia law.

Then she banned guns.

Now this…

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced if someone refused to be tested in a medical facility they will not be allowed to leave the facility until they are tested.

How do you expose a dictator, make them act like one. pic.twitter.com/xYA9oaCIVb — reddpill (@_reddpill) August 12, 2020

New Zealand announced quarantine camps for coronavirus patients.

How do you expose a dictator, make them act like one. pic.twitter.com/xYA9oaCIVb — reddpill (@_reddpill) August 12, 2020

Hat Tip Ari

The post The New Zealand Story: First They Take Your Guns – Then They Set Up Mandatory Coronavirus Quarantine Camps appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

