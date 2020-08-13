https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/mail-in-ballots-election-fraud

Democrats continue to accuse President Donald Trump of planning to rig the 2020 election, while simultaneously pushing for a voting system that’s been racked with fraud for decades, Glenn Beck argued on his radio program.

“The Democrats are now talking about the election being stolen … they’re talking about how the president is trying to use the postmaster general to stop the election and all of the absentee ballots that are going out…. And they’re saying now he is working again with Russia,” Glenn said.

“They’re setting us up. Anything the Democrats say they are doing — and I know you know if you’ve been paying attention — that whatever they say Trump is doing, they are doing,” he continued. “They’re saying that Trump is … going to contest if he doesn’t win. Those are all the things they are going to do.”

Glenn explained that hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots have been deemed fraudulent in New York alone and voting officials are still counting votes from the primary season.

“So we have a party that screwed up their own caucus in Iowa,” he said. “They screwed up their own caucus by trying something new. And they have already sent out hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of incorrect absentee ballots. I’m not making this up. A cat that has been dead for nine years got a ballot.”

Glenn offered an argument to explain why Democrats seem desperate to change our entire voting system.

“Why would we change at this critical time?” he asked. “It is more important than ever that we don’t try something new. What are we doing? How does that make sense, unless you’re trying to create chaos?

“They are trying to divide us … they are trying to get us to hate each other. That’s the quickest way to dismantle us. That’s why the Democrats and their Marxist friends are doing this to us. Because they need us divided.”

Watch the video to get more of Glenn’s take:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

